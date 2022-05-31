RR Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 38.87% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Financial Consultants are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 38.87% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 95.39% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
RR Finance shares closed at 17.10 on June 28, 2021 (BSE)
|RR Financial Consultants
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.10
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.10
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.10
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|11.07
|11.07
|11.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
