RR Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 60.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 60.32% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 89.12% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 92.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

RR Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2018.

RR Finance shares closed at 10.46 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)