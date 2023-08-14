RR Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 63.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 63.98% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 178.18% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

RR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

RR Finance shares closed at 8.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.68% returns over the last 6 months