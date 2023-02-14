RR Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 132.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 132.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 161.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.