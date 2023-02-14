RR Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 132.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 132.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 161.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

RR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

RR Finance shares closed at 10.64 on February 13, 2023 (BSE)