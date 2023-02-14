 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RR Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 132.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RR Financial Consultants are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 132.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 161.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

RR Financial Consultants
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 0.17 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.17 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.17 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 -0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 -0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.01 -0.01
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 11.07 11.07 11.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited