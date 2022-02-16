RR Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 20.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 20.03% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 423.81% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

RR Finance shares closed at 17.10 on June 28, 2021 (BSE)