RR Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 48.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 48.88% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 97.09% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

RR Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

RR Finance shares closed at 17.45 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 182.36% returns over the last 6 months