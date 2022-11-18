RR Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 29.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in September 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 114.83% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 51.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

RR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

RR Finance shares closed at 17.10 on June 28, 2021 (BSE)