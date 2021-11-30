RR Finance Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore, down 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore in September 2021 down 1.58% from Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 down 40.55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021 down 34.04% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020.

RR Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

RR Finance shares closed at 17.10 on June 28, 2021 (BSE)