RR Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, up 5.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in March 2023 up 5.35% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 461.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 81.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

RR Finance shares closed at 9.16 on May 18, 2023 (BSE)