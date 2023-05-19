RR Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, up 5.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RR Financial Consultants are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in March 2023 up 5.35% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 461.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 81.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
RR Finance shares closed at 9.16 on May 18, 2023 (BSE)
|RR Financial Consultants
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.07
|4.61
|3.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.07
|4.61
|3.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|0.97
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.01
|3.31
|2.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.28
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.28
|0.25
|Interest
|0.21
|0.18
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.11
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.11
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.09
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.09
|0.05
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|--
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.07
|11.07
|11.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.02
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.02
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited