RR Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, up 5.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in March 2022 up 5.19% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 37.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

RR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

RR Finance shares closed at 17.10 on June 28, 2021 (BSE)