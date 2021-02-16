RR Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 16.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in December 2020 down 16.15% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 142.42% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

RR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.

RR Finance shares closed at 17.45 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)