 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RPSG VENTURES Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 44.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 44.85% from Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in September 2022 up 80.64% from Rs. 9.04 crore in September 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in September 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 486.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.

RPSG VENTURES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.37 40.38 27.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.37 40.38 27.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.81 9.43 9.18
Depreciation 0.54 0.54 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.66 18.23 9.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.36 12.18 8.72
Other Income 3.43 2.42 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.79 14.60 8.80
Interest 4.34 1.99 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.45 12.61 8.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.45 12.61 8.80
Tax 5.02 4.61 2.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.43 8.00 6.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.43 8.00 6.56
Equity Share Capital 29.51 26.64 26.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 3.00 2.48
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.71 2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 3.00 2.48
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.71 2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #RPSG VENTURES
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm