RPSG VENTURES Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 44.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 44.85% from Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in September 2022 up 80.64% from Rs. 9.04 crore in September 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in September 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 486.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.