    RPSG VENTURES Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 44.85% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in September 2022 up 44.85% from Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in September 2022 up 80.64% from Rs. 9.04 crore in September 2021.

    RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in September 2021.

    RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 486.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.

    RPSG VENTURES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3740.3827.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3740.3827.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.819.439.18
    Depreciation0.540.540.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6618.239.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3612.188.72
    Other Income3.432.420.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7914.608.80
    Interest4.341.99--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4512.618.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.4512.618.80
    Tax5.024.612.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.438.006.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.438.006.56
    Equity Share Capital29.5126.6426.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.303.002.48
    Diluted EPS2.182.712.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.303.002.48
    Diluted EPS2.182.712.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

