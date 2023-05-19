English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RPSG VENTURES Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in March 2023 down 0.02% from Rs. 40.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.85 crore in March 2023 down 43.52% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.31 crore in March 2023 up 10.24% from Rs. 130.00 crore in March 2022.

    RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.61 in March 2022.

    RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 469.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.66% over the last 12 months.

    RPSG VENTURES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3740.3840.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3740.3840.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.846.816.40
    Depreciation0.560.540.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6617.9238.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.3115.11-5.06
    Other Income136.443.29134.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.7518.40129.57
    Interest3.062.651.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.6915.75127.60
    Exceptional Items-48.03----
    P/L Before Tax91.6615.75127.60
    Tax39.815.7835.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.859.9791.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.859.9791.80
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5126.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.573.3834.61
    Diluted EPS17.573.3833.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.573.3834.61
    Diluted EPS17.573.3833.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #RPSG VENTURES
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:35 pm