RPSG VENTURES Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in March 2023 down 0.02% from Rs. 40.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.85 crore in March 2023 down 43.52% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.31 crore in March 2023 up 10.24% from Rs. 130.00 crore in March 2022.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.61 in March 2022.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 469.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.66% over the last 12 months.