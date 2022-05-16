 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RPSG VENTURES Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore, down 37.83% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore in March 2022 down 37.83% from Rs. 64.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2022 down 24.38% from Rs. 121.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.00 crore in March 2022 down 19.98% from Rs. 162.46 crore in March 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 45.79 in March 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 517.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 34.27% over the last 12 months.

RPSG VENTURES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.38 65.37 64.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.38 65.37 64.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.40 6.01 6.35
Depreciation 0.43 0.25 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.61 10.59 8.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.06 48.52 49.73
Other Income 134.63 0.45 112.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.57 48.97 162.30
Interest 1.97 1.61 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.60 47.36 162.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 127.60 47.36 162.30
Tax 35.80 11.58 40.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.80 35.78 121.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.80 35.78 121.39
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.51 26.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.61 13.49 45.79
Diluted EPS 33.41 13.49 45.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.61 13.49 45.79
Diluted EPS 33.41 13.49 45.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
