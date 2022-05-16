RPSG VENTURES Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore, down 37.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore in March 2022 down 37.83% from Rs. 64.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2022 down 24.38% from Rs. 121.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.00 crore in March 2022 down 19.98% from Rs. 162.46 crore in March 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 45.79 in March 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 517.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 34.27% over the last 12 months.