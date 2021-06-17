RPSG VENTURES Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore, up 263.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore in March 2021 up 263.87% from Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.39 crore in March 2021 up 28.24% from Rs. 94.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.46 crore in March 2021 up 71.66% from Rs. 94.64 crore in March 2020.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has increased to Rs. 45.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 35.71 in March 2020.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 508.55 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.04% returns over the last 6 months and 207.10% over the last 12 months.