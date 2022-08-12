 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RPSG VENTURES Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore, up 44.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore in June 2022 up 44.84% from Rs. 27.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2022 down 24.03% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.14 crore in June 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 560.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.13% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.

RPSG VENTURES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.38 40.38 27.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.38 40.38 27.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.43 6.40 6.08
Depreciation 0.54 0.43 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.23 38.61 7.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.18 -5.06 13.97
Other Income 2.42 134.63 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.60 129.57 14.05
Interest 1.99 1.97 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.61 127.60 14.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.61 127.60 14.05
Tax 4.61 35.80 3.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.00 91.80 10.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.00 91.80 10.53
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.64 26.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 34.61 3.97
Diluted EPS 2.71 33.41 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 34.61 3.97
Diluted EPS 2.71 33.41 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
