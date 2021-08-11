RPSG VENTURES Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.88 crore, up 81.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.88 crore in June 2021 up 81.63% from Rs. 15.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2021 up 657.55% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2021 up 634.54% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2020.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 647.80 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.93% returns over the last 6 months and 195.73% over the last 12 months.