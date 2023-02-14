 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RPSG VENTURES Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore, down 38.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore in December 2022 down 38.23% from Rs. 65.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2022 down 72.14% from Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in December 2022 down 61.52% from Rs. 49.22 crore in December 2021.

RPSG VENTURES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.38 40.37 65.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.38 40.37 65.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.81 11.81 6.01
Depreciation 0.54 0.54 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.92 15.66 10.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.11 12.36 48.52
Other Income 3.29 3.43 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.40 15.79 48.97
Interest 2.65 4.34 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.75 11.45 47.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.75 11.45 47.36
Tax 5.78 5.02 11.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.97 6.43 35.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.97 6.43 35.78
Equity Share Capital 29.51 29.51 26.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 2.30 13.49
Diluted EPS 3.38 2.18 13.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 2.30 13.49
Diluted EPS 3.38 2.18 13.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
