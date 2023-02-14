RPSG VENTURES Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore, down 38.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore in December 2022 down 38.23% from Rs. 65.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2022 down 72.14% from Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in December 2022 down 61.52% from Rs. 49.22 crore in December 2021.