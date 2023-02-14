RPSG VENTURES Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore, down 38.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore in December 2022 down 38.23% from Rs. 65.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2022 down 72.14% from Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in December 2022 down 61.52% from Rs. 49.22 crore in December 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.49 in December 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 439.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.61% returns over the last 6 months and -34.05% over the last 12 months.