RPSG VENTURES Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.37 crore, up 325.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.37 crore in December 2021 up 325.86% from Rs. 15.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2021 up 1354.47% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.22 crore in December 2021 up 1347.65% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2020.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has increased to Rs. 13.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2020.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 672.75 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.98% returns over the last 6 months and 99.72% over the last 12 months.