RPSG VENTURES Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,701.60 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,701.60 crore in September 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 1,599.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 104.27% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.79 crore in September 2022 down 1.84% from Rs. 210.66 crore in September 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in September 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 486.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.

RPSG VENTURES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,701.60 1,952.78 1,599.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,701.60 1,952.78 1,599.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.44 79.47 71.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.22 -1.57 -1.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 988.03 992.01 1,004.08
Depreciation 76.62 75.44 70.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 473.21 592.43 324.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.08 215.00 130.45
Other Income 55.09 10.28 9.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.17 225.28 140.42
Interest 140.03 127.62 29.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.86 97.66 110.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.86 97.66 110.55
Tax 32.27 25.62 34.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -42.13 72.04 76.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -42.13 72.04 76.22
Minority Interest -10.50 -70.51 -61.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates 52.08 -1.38 -1.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.55 0.15 12.87
Equity Share Capital 29.51 26.64 26.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.06 4.85
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.05 4.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.06 4.85
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.05 4.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

