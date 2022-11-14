English
    RPSG VENTURES Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,701.60 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,701.60 crore in September 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 1,599.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 104.27% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.79 crore in September 2022 down 1.84% from Rs. 210.66 crore in September 2021.

    RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in September 2021.

    RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 486.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.

    RPSG VENTURES
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,701.601,952.781,599.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,701.601,952.781,599.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.4479.4771.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.22-1.57-1.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost988.03992.011,004.08
    Depreciation76.6275.4470.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses473.21592.43324.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.08215.00130.45
    Other Income55.0910.289.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.17225.28140.42
    Interest140.03127.6229.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.8697.66110.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.8697.66110.55
    Tax32.2725.6234.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-42.1372.0476.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-42.1372.0476.22
    Minority Interest-10.50-70.51-61.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates52.08-1.38-1.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.550.1512.87
    Equity Share Capital29.5126.6426.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.064.85
    Diluted EPS0.200.054.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.064.85
    Diluted EPS0.200.054.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm