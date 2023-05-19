English
    RPSG VENTURES Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,791.85 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,791.85 crore in March 2023 up 0.72% from Rs. 1,779.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.02 crore in March 2023 down 313.17% from Rs. 57.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.71 crore in March 2023 down 17.37% from Rs. 230.81 crore in March 2022.

    RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 469.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.66% over the last 12 months.

    RPSG VENTURES
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,791.851,720.001,779.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,791.851,720.001,779.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.6476.4870.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.794.08-1.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,019.271,017.731,013.12
    Depreciation74.3678.9080.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses523.84440.06468.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.95102.75147.75
    Other Income11.4065.032.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.35167.78150.40
    Interest145.35138.73120.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.0029.0530.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.0029.0530.24
    Tax86.7634.6061.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-115.76-5.55-31.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-115.76-5.55-31.45
    Minority Interest9.13-21.77-23.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-16.39-1.93112.61
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-123.02-29.2557.71
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5126.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-41.68-9.9121.75
    Diluted EPS-41.68-9.9121.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-41.68-9.9121.75
    Diluted EPS-41.68-9.9121.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 pm