RPSG VENTURES Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,791.85 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,791.85 crore in March 2023 up 0.72% from Rs. 1,779.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.02 crore in March 2023 down 313.17% from Rs. 57.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.71 crore in March 2023 down 17.37% from Rs. 230.81 crore in March 2022.
RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 469.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.66% over the last 12 months.
|RPSG VENTURES
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,791.85
|1,720.00
|1,779.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,791.85
|1,720.00
|1,779.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.64
|76.48
|70.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.79
|4.08
|-1.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,019.27
|1,017.73
|1,013.12
|Depreciation
|74.36
|78.90
|80.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|523.84
|440.06
|468.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.95
|102.75
|147.75
|Other Income
|11.40
|65.03
|2.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|116.35
|167.78
|150.40
|Interest
|145.35
|138.73
|120.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.00
|29.05
|30.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.00
|29.05
|30.24
|Tax
|86.76
|34.60
|61.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-115.76
|-5.55
|-31.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-115.76
|-5.55
|-31.45
|Minority Interest
|9.13
|-21.77
|-23.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-16.39
|-1.93
|112.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-123.02
|-29.25
|57.71
|Equity Share Capital
|29.51
|29.51
|26.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.68
|-9.91
|21.75
|Diluted EPS
|-41.68
|-9.91
|21.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.68
|-9.91
|21.75
|Diluted EPS
|-41.68
|-9.91
|21.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited