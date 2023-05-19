RPSG VENTURES Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,791.85 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,791.85 crore in March 2023 up 0.72% from Rs. 1,779.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.02 crore in March 2023 down 313.17% from Rs. 57.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.71 crore in March 2023 down 17.37% from Rs. 230.81 crore in March 2022.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 469.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.66% over the last 12 months.