RPSG VENTURES Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,779.03 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,779.03 crore in March 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 1,659.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.71 crore in March 2022 up 146.24% from Rs. 124.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.81 crore in March 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 303.44 crore in March 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has increased to Rs. 21.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 47.06 in March 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 517.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 34.27% over the last 12 months.

RPSG VENTURES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,779.03 1,680.69 1,659.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,779.03 1,680.69 1,659.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.73 68.07 56.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.51 3.81 -2.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,013.12 996.71 1,033.47
Depreciation 80.41 71.73 64.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 468.53 371.77 315.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.75 168.60 191.45
Other Income 2.65 1.44 47.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.40 170.04 239.38
Interest 120.16 31.45 26.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.24 138.59 212.41
Exceptional Items -- -- -109.88
P/L Before Tax 30.24 138.59 102.53
Tax 61.69 40.28 206.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.45 98.31 -103.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.45 98.31 -103.75
Minority Interest -23.45 -61.44 -21.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 112.61 -1.33 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.71 35.54 -124.80
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.51 26.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.75 13.41 -47.06
Diluted EPS 21.00 13.41 -47.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.75 13.41 -47.06
Diluted EPS 21.00 13.41 -47.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
