RPSG VENTURES Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,779.03 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,779.03 crore in March 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 1,659.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.71 crore in March 2022 up 146.24% from Rs. 124.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.81 crore in March 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 303.44 crore in March 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has increased to Rs. 21.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 47.06 in March 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 517.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 34.27% over the last 12 months.