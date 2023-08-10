English
    RPSG VENTURES Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,296.06 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,296.06 crore in June 2023 up 17.58% from Rs. 1,952.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.99 crore in June 2023 up 101893.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 623.31 crore in June 2023 up 107.27% from Rs. 300.72 crore in June 2022.

    RPSG VENTURES EPS has increased to Rs. 51.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 562.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.73% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.

    RPSG VENTURES
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,296.061,791.851,952.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,296.061,791.851,952.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.1764.6479.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.344.79-1.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost959.241,019.27992.01
    Depreciation71.5974.3675.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses651.92523.84592.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax546.80104.95215.00
    Other Income4.9211.4010.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax551.72116.35225.28
    Interest151.89145.35127.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax399.83-29.0097.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax399.83-29.0097.66
    Tax35.4486.7625.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities364.39-115.7672.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period364.39-115.7672.04
    Minority Interest-209.419.13-70.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.99-16.39-1.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates152.99-123.020.15
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5126.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS51.84-41.680.06
    Diluted EPS51.84-41.680.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS51.84-41.680.06
    Diluted EPS51.84-41.680.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023

