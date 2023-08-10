RPSG VENTURES Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,296.06 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,296.06 crore in June 2023 up 17.58% from Rs. 1,952.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.99 crore in June 2023 up 101893.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 623.31 crore in June 2023 up 107.27% from Rs. 300.72 crore in June 2022.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has increased to Rs. 51.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 562.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.73% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.