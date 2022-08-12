 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RPSG VENTURES Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,952.78 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPSG VENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,952.78 crore in June 2022 up 21.22% from Rs. 1,610.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 99.41% from Rs. 25.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.72 crore in June 2022 up 38.43% from Rs. 217.23 crore in June 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in June 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 560.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.13% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.

RPSG VENTURES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,952.78 1,779.03 1,610.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,952.78 1,779.03 1,610.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.47 70.73 52.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.57 -1.51 0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 992.01 1,013.12 1,049.84
Depreciation 75.44 80.41 68.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 592.43 468.53 291.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.00 147.75 147.01
Other Income 10.28 2.65 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.28 150.40 148.30
Interest 127.62 120.16 27.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.66 30.24 120.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.66 30.24 120.46
Tax 25.62 61.69 33.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.04 -31.45 86.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.04 -31.45 86.85
Minority Interest -70.51 -23.45 -60.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.38 112.61 -1.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.15 57.71 25.26
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.64 26.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 21.75 9.53
Diluted EPS 0.05 21.00 9.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 21.75 9.53
Diluted EPS 0.05 21.00 9.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
