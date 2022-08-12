RPSG VENTURES Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,952.78 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,952.78 crore in June 2022 up 21.22% from Rs. 1,610.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 99.41% from Rs. 25.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.72 crore in June 2022 up 38.43% from Rs. 217.23 crore in June 2021.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in June 2021.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 560.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.13% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.