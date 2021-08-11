RPSG VENTURES Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.97 crore, up 41.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,610.97 crore in June 2021 up 41.6% from Rs. 1,137.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.26 crore in June 2021 up 429.56% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.23 crore in June 2021 up 61.45% from Rs. 134.55 crore in June 2020.

RPSG VENTURES EPS has increased to Rs. 9.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2020.

RPSG VENTURES shares closed at 647.80 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.93% returns over the last 6 months and 195.73% over the last 12 months.