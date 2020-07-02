RPP Infra Proj Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 172.88 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.88 crore in March 2020 down 16.37% from Rs. 206.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2020 up 323.49% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2020 up 19.94% from Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2019.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2019.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 66.85 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -43.44% over the last 12 months.