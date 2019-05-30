RPP Infra Proj Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 206.72 crore, up 45.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.72 crore in March 2019 up 45.85% from Rs. 141.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019 down 82.03% from Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2019 down 27.55% from Rs. 19.24 crore in March 2018.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.67 in March 2018.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 130.10 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and -47.60% over the last 12 months.