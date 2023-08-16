RPP Infra Proj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 238.57 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.57 crore in June 2023 up 8.74% from Rs. 219.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2023 up 190% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.24 crore in June 2023 up 65.86% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 63.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.