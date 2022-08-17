RPP Infra Proj Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 219.39 crore, up 82.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.39 crore in June 2022 up 82.78% from Rs. 120.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2021.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2021.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 38.80 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.01% returns over the last 6 months and -36.09% over the last 12 months.