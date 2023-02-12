RPP Infra Proj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.81 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.81 crore in December 2022 up 7.74% from Rs. 219.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 up 90.46% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2022 up 15.92% from Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2021.