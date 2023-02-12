English
    RPP Infra Proj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.81 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.81 crore in December 2022 up 7.74% from Rs. 219.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 up 90.46% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2022 up 15.92% from Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2021.

    RPP Infra Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.81250.78219.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.81250.78219.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.9081.42195.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.738.154.56
    Depreciation1.862.301.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.36152.855.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.966.0611.56
    Other Income6.222.721.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.188.7812.88
    Interest4.563.596.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.625.196.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.625.196.76
    Tax2.831.922.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.793.274.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.793.274.09
    Equity Share Capital37.1137.1123.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.100.881.73
    Diluted EPS2.100.881.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.100.881.73
    Diluted EPS2.100.881.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited