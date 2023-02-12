RPP Infra Proj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.81 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.81 crore in December 2022 up 7.74% from Rs. 219.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 up 90.46% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2022 up 15.92% from Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2021.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2021.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 42.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.66% returns over the last 6 months and -31.57% over the last 12 months.