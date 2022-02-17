RPP Infra Proj Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 219.80 crore, up 73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.80 crore in December 2021 up 73% from Rs. 127.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021 down 12.98% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2021 up 11.79% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2020.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2020.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 53.90 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.22% returns over the last 6 months and 1.09% over the last 12 months.