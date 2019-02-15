RPP Infra Proj Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.28 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.28 crore in December 2018 down 1.98% from Rs. 136.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2018 up 177.44% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.72 crore in December 2018 up 3.81% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2017.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.12 in December 2017.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 93.40 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.33% returns over the last 6 months and -67.29% over the last 12 months.