RPP Infra Proj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.60 crore, up 47.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.60 crore in September 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 173.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 down 73.68% from Rs. 6.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2022 down 42.03% from Rs. 16.49 crore in September 2021.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2021.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 35.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.35% returns over the last 6 months and -34.62% over the last 12 months.

RPP Infra Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.60 232.72 173.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.60 232.72 173.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.42 201.62 35.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.15 6.46 5.06
Depreciation 2.30 1.89 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.20 14.71 122.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.53 8.04 8.04
Other Income 2.73 1.67 6.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.26 9.71 14.78
Interest 3.59 3.23 6.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.67 6.48 8.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.67 6.48 8.63
Tax 1.92 2.88 1.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.75 3.60 6.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.75 3.60 6.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.75 3.60 6.65
Equity Share Capital 37.11 36.75 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.98 2.81
Diluted EPS 0.47 0.98 2.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.98 2.81
Diluted EPS 0.47 0.98 2.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm