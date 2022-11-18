RPP Infra Proj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.60 crore, up 47.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.60 crore in September 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 173.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 down 73.68% from Rs. 6.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2022 down 42.03% from Rs. 16.49 crore in September 2021.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2021.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 35.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.35% returns over the last 6 months and -34.62% over the last 12 months.