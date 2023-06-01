RPP Infra Proj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore in March 2023 up 9.84% from Rs. 278.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2023 up 270.14% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.17 crore in March 2023 up 326.38% from Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2022.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 46.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and 19.38% over the last 12 months.