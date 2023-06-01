English
    RPP Infra Proj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore in March 2023 up 9.84% from Rs. 278.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2023 up 270.14% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.17 crore in March 2023 up 326.38% from Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022.

    RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2022.

    RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 46.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and 19.38% over the last 12 months.

    RPP Infra Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.65246.36278.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.65246.36278.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.8281.90264.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.758.735.54
    Depreciation3.061.862.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses195.68145.1024.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.348.77-18.84
    Other Income14.776.224.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1114.99-14.48
    Interest1.974.56-3.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.1410.43-11.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.1410.43-11.23
    Tax5.132.83-1.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.017.60-9.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.017.60-9.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.017.60-9.41
    Equity Share Capital37.4637.1137.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.272.05-2.56
    Diluted EPS4.272.05-2.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.272.05-2.56
    Diluted EPS4.272.05-2.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm