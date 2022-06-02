 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RPP Infra Proj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.26 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.26 crore in March 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 197.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 223.49% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022 down 170.27% from Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2021.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 38.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -21.69% over the last 12 months.

RPP Infra Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.26 225.95 197.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 278.26 225.95 197.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 264.18 201.47 174.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.54 4.56 4.05
Depreciation 2.92 1.82 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.46 5.96 9.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.84 12.14 9.19
Other Income 4.36 1.36 6.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.48 13.50 15.25
Interest -3.25 6.12 5.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.23 7.38 10.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.23 7.38 10.23
Tax -1.82 2.67 2.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.41 4.71 7.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.41 4.71 7.62
Minority Interest -- -0.02 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.41 4.69 7.62
Equity Share Capital 37.88 23.65 23.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.56 1.99 2.05
Diluted EPS -2.56 1.99 2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.56 1.99 2.05
Diluted EPS -2.56 1.99 2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

