RPP Infra Proj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.26 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.26 crore in March 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 197.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 223.49% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022 down 170.27% from Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2021.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 38.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -21.69% over the last 12 months.