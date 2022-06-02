RPP Infra Proj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.26 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 278.26 crore in March 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 197.81 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 223.49% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022 down 170.27% from Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2021.
RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 38.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -21.69% over the last 12 months.
|RPP Infra Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.26
|225.95
|197.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|278.26
|225.95
|197.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|264.18
|201.47
|174.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.54
|4.56
|4.05
|Depreciation
|2.92
|1.82
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.46
|5.96
|9.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.84
|12.14
|9.19
|Other Income
|4.36
|1.36
|6.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.48
|13.50
|15.25
|Interest
|-3.25
|6.12
|5.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.23
|7.38
|10.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.23
|7.38
|10.23
|Tax
|-1.82
|2.67
|2.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.41
|4.71
|7.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.41
|4.71
|7.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.02
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.41
|4.69
|7.62
|Equity Share Capital
|37.88
|23.65
|23.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|1.99
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|1.99
|2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|1.99
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|1.99
|2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited