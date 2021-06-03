RPP Infra Proj Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.81 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.81 crore in March 2021 up 11.67% from Rs. 177.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021 up 74.77% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2021 up 14.08% from Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2020.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2020.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 66.25 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)