MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RPP Infra Proj Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.81 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.81 crore in March 2021 up 11.67% from Rs. 177.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021 up 74.77% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2021 up 14.08% from Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2020.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2020.

Close

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 66.25 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)

RPP Infra Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations197.81135.41177.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations197.81135.41177.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials174.3040.28147.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.052.514.48
Depreciation1.201.762.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.0780.674.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1910.1918.77
Other Income6.061.21-6.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2511.4012.38
Interest5.024.966.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.236.445.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.236.445.76
Tax2.611.641.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.624.804.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.624.804.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.624.804.36
Equity Share Capital23.6522.6022.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.052.131.93
Diluted EPS2.052.131.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.052.131.93
Diluted EPS2.052.131.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RPP Infra Proj #RPP Infra Projects
first published: Jun 3, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.