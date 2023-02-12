English
    RPP Infra Proj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.36 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:Net Sales at Rs 246.36 crore in December 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 225.95 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2022 up 62.03% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 15.32 crore in December 2021.
    RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021.RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 42.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.75% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.
    RPP Infra Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations246.36255.60225.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations246.36255.60225.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.9081.42201.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.738.154.56
    Depreciation1.862.301.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.10159.205.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.774.5312.14
    Other Income6.222.731.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.997.2613.50
    Interest4.563.596.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.433.677.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.433.677.38
    Tax2.831.922.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.601.754.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.601.754.71
    Minority Interest-----0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.601.754.69
    Equity Share Capital37.1137.1123.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.050.471.99
    Diluted EPS2.050.471.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.050.471.99
    Diluted EPS2.050.471.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
