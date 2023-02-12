RPP Infra Proj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.36 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RPP Infra Projects are:Net Sales at Rs 246.36 crore in December 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 225.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2022 up 62.03% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 15.32 crore in December 2021.
RPP Infra Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021.
|RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 42.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.75% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.
|RPP Infra Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.36
|255.60
|225.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.36
|255.60
|225.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|81.90
|81.42
|201.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.73
|8.15
|4.56
|Depreciation
|1.86
|2.30
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.10
|159.20
|5.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.77
|4.53
|12.14
|Other Income
|6.22
|2.73
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.99
|7.26
|13.50
|Interest
|4.56
|3.59
|6.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.43
|3.67
|7.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.43
|3.67
|7.38
|Tax
|2.83
|1.92
|2.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.60
|1.75
|4.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.60
|1.75
|4.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.60
|1.75
|4.69
|Equity Share Capital
|37.11
|37.11
|23.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.05
|0.47
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|2.05
|0.47
|1.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.05
|0.47
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|2.05
|0.47
|1.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited