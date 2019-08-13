App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

RPower net down 80% at Rs 36.21 cr in June quarter

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.48 crore in June quarter last year, a BSE filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Power reported 80 percent decline in its consolidated net profit in June quarter due to lower revenues.

According to the statement, the company's total income dipped to Rs 2,163.39 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2,377.85 crore year ago.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 08:35 am

