RPower net down 80% at Rs 36.21 cr in June quarter

Reliance Power reported 80 percent decline in its consolidated net profit in June quarter due to lower revenues.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.48 crore in June quarter last year, a BSE filing said.According to the statement, the company's total income dipped to Rs 2,163.39 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2,377.85 crore year ago.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 08:35 am