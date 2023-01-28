English
    RPower loss widens to Rs 291 crore in Q3

    The company's consolidated net loss was Rs 97.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, a BSE filing showed.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Reliance Power on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 291.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

    The total expenses rose to Rs 2,126.33 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,900.05 crore in the year-ago period.

    Its total income stood at Rs 1,936.29 crore in the quarter against 1,858.93 crore a year ago.