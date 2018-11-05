RPG Life Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 90.50 crore, up 1.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 90.50 crore in September 2018 up 1.11% from Rs. 89.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2018 down 65.77% from Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.96 crore in September 2018 down 34.54% from Rs. 12.16 crore in September 2017.

RPG Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.82 in September 2017.

RPG Life shares closed at 270.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.36% returns over the last 6 months and -32.94% over the last 12 months.