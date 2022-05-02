RPG Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.80 crore, up 11.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.80 crore in March 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 92.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022 up 8.67% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2021.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2021.

RPG Life shares closed at 590.65 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.48% over the last 12 months.