 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RPG Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.80 crore, up 11.9% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.80 crore in March 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 92.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022 up 8.67% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2021.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2021.

RPG Life shares closed at 590.65 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.48% over the last 12 months.

RPG Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.80 115.58 92.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.80 115.58 92.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.01 25.26 18.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.59 25.30 12.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.39 -14.33 2.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.04 25.56 22.80
Depreciation 3.78 3.93 3.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.04 29.69 24.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.73 20.17 8.74
Other Income 1.26 0.61 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.99 20.78 9.04
Interest 0.06 0.16 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.93 20.62 8.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.93 20.62 8.95
Tax 3.41 5.99 2.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.52 14.63 6.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.52 14.63 6.92
Equity Share Capital 13.23 13.23 13.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.55 8.85 4.18
Diluted EPS 4.55 8.85 4.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.55 8.85 4.18
Diluted EPS 4.55 8.85 4.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #RPG Life #RPG Life Sciences
first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.