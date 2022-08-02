English
    RPG Life Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore, up 19.24% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore in June 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 108.13 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.21 crore in June 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 23.36 crore in June 2021.

    RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 11.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.21 in June 2021.

    RPG Life shares closed at 606.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 18.58% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.93103.80108.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.93103.80108.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.2623.0120.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.1216.5914.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.16-3.39-0.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.0825.0423.60
    Depreciation3.833.783.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.4729.0426.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.019.7318.99
    Other Income1.221.260.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2310.9919.40
    Interest0.110.060.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1210.9319.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.1210.9319.27
    Tax6.913.415.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.217.5213.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.217.5213.58
    Equity Share Capital13.2313.2313.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.014.558.21
    Diluted EPS11.014.558.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.014.558.21
    Diluted EPS11.014.558.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
